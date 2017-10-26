Italian Firm contracted to work on designs for Coastal Highway

Today, the Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Works, signed a contract with an Italian Consultancy firm. The contract is for the Italian firm to provide consultancy services at a cost of US $995,000.00 exclusive of tax and will be for the preparation of a feasibility study and detailed designs for the upgrading of the Coastal Highway (Manatee Road). The Minister of Works, Rene Montero spoke about the project.

Rene Montero – Minister of Works

“The Ministry of Works is hereby informing the general public that the contract for the provision of consultancy services for the upgrading of the visibility study and the preparation of detail is designed for an upgrading of the Coastal Highway. Manatee Road is today begin between the government of Belize the ministry of works and a reputable Italian consultancy form provides for the following scope of works. The geotechnical investigation, climate or nobility assessment, Traffic analysis, environmental and social impact assessment. Climate adaptation measures to build resilience in our roads network, drainage design road safety initiative and awareness. Design for the replacement, refurbishment of thirteen bridges. The crossing of spans on the road. The detailed design of the coastal highway will allow for the upgrading of 36.2 miles or 58km of road to paved standards. Inclusive of climate adaptation measures to build resilience against climate change impacts.”

The Consultancy study will take ten months to be completed and the technical study is being funded by a grant from the Caribbean Development Bank, using funds provided by the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF).