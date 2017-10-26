Man charged with Grievous Harm for stabbing Woman

Police have charged a resident of San Pedro Ambergris Caye for having attacked and stabbed 45-year-old Alexia Del Carmen Melendez. According to police, 28-year-old Gilbert Anthony Palacio of the San Mateo Area attacked Melendez as she walked home on an unnamed street in that same area shortly before four o’clock on Wednesday afternoon. Palacio was reportedly riding a bicycle when he approached her and using a knife stabbed her to the left side and the lower part of her neck. She was taken to the San Pedro Polyclinic for treatment. Palacio has been arrested and charged with grievous harm, use of deadly means of harm and attempted murder.