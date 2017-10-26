Man on Life Support after being Shot

At approximately 4:00 p.m. yesterday, 28-year-old Cardinal Andrews was shot in the head. Andrews was sitting on a blue Toyota Tercel parked in front of his friend’s home on Partridge Street. While waiting for his friend, a lone gunman rode up on a bicycle and fired a single shot in his direction. The bullet penetrated the back of his head and exited through his forehead. Andrews was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital and is currently in a critical condition. He is presently on life support and the family is hoping for the best. We understand that Andrews had an attempt on his life once before, where he was stabbed with an ice- pick in front of Joy Ride. A family member told Love News that he had just started to work at Belize Water Services (BWS) and was off due to inclement weather. Andrews, who is the father of one child, graduated from Wesley College as the valedictorian in early 2000.