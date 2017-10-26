Vellos requests Imer Hernandez contract be publicize

PUP Mayoral Candidate Rigo Vellos has written to the Corozal Mayor Hilberto Campos requesting that the Town Council make public the tendering process and contract granted to Imer Hernandez for street work in that municipality. The letter was sent to the Mayor on Wednesday in which Vellos states that previous works done by Hernandez in that Town are substandard, of inferior quality, and that the request is made quote, “in the interest of transparency and accountability”. End of quote.