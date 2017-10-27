Ambassador Lissette Perez: “US blockade against Cuba, the longest genocide committed against any people.’

The United States has imposed an embargo against Cuba for almost 60 years. The embargo or “blockade” as it is referred to by the Cubans is an economical, commercial and financial blockade and was imposed on October 19, 1960, whereby the U.S. restricted exports to Cuba. The damage done by the embargo is more than $822 billion dollars. The people of Cuba long to be relieved of the suffering the embargo has caused and on November 1, their government will be submitting a resolution at the United Nations in the hopes of seeing the blockade lifted. The Ambassador of Cuba to Belize Lissette Perez held a press briefing where she explained

Ambassador of Cuba, Lissette Perez

“November first in the United Nations Cuba will submit again every solution toward the ending to the economic commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba. It will be as I say next November first. This is the 26th time that Cuba present in the United Nations these resolutions. But it is very important for Cuba. Last year Cuba obtained ninety-one votes in favor of our resolution. It means the majority of the international community is with us in our battle to unblock Cuba. And this is our message this year. Unblock Cuba because all the voices of the people of association of the Country are welcome in our Battle. Our people are suffering because of the blockade. The economic commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States against Cuba is being tightened. This policy continued to be the only obstacle to the development of the Cuba economy, and the full enjoyment of all human rights to all Cuban people. The measures aim of tightening the blockade are now tightening by the administration of our president Donald Trump. On June 16th, 2017 we will have fed and hand not only the Cuban people. But also the citizens and entities of the United States. Whose possibility of doing business with private companies in Cuba and exercise the constitutional rights to feel travel will be even more restricted.”

Perez further explained that under the Obama’s administration, they saw a little relief, but that was short lived.

“But to tell you the truth in the last period of the Obama administration we had some relief of some executive order to improve the relationship with Selsun category of, they admit some kind of trips to Cuba. They need some kind of communication interchange the different sectors. We started the corporation which was very constructive for both countries. But last June the 16th everything change.”

It will be the 26 time that Cuba would be appealing to the United Nations for help. The last time it presented its case to the United Nations to stop the blockade; Cuba received 191 votes out of 193. In the end, it is up to the United States to lift the blockade since the UN’s vote is not mandatory.