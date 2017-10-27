Court of Appeal orders Re-trial for Ical convicted of Rape

An appeal by Alberto Ical, convicted of rape and robbery and sentenced to 15 and 10 years respectively, succeeded when Belize Court of Appeal delivered its judgment today and allowed the appeal and ordered a retrial. The appeal was allowed on the grounds that it was prejudicial to Ical. It was revealed that the complainant had asked the police to show her photos of persons charged with rape and the police had shown her Ical’s photo. The judges of Belize Court of Appeal ruled that it would seem to the jury that Ical was a serial rapist. Consequently, Ical’s conviction was quashed, his sentences were set aside and the retrial was ordered. The incident had occurred on March 11, 2011, in Belmopan. Ical was convicted and sentenced in March 2016. Hel was represented by attorney Anthony Sylvestre. The respondent was represented by Senior Crown Counsel Sheiniza Smith.