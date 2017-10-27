Guatemala changes Referendum Date

Reports coming out from Guatemala are that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal has changed the date for their referendum. We are told that the new date is Sunday, March 11, 2018 and that the reason for the change is because of their ‘busy activities during Lent’. The spokesman of the electoral body, Luis Gerardo Ramírez, was the one who informed about the change and emphasized that the decision was not because of pressures or requests from third parties. The popular consultation will cost the Guatemalan some eighty million Belize dollars. It is expected that seven million registered voters will participate. Belize is expecting to hold its referendum by either late 2018 or early 2019.