Palacio charged with Attempted Murder

Twenty-eight-year-old Gilbert Anthony Palacio, a resident of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, was charged with attempted murder when he appeared today before Magistrate Michelle Trapp. Palacio was also charged with grievous harm and use of deadly means of harm. No plea was taken because the offences are indictable. Neither could the court offer him bail. He was remanded in custody until January 11, 2018. The incident occurred on October 25 in San Pedro Town. The complainant, 45-year-old Alexia Melendez, reported to the police that she and her ex-common-law husband, Palacio, had a misunderstanding and Palacio stabbed her several times with a knife. She received wounds to her neck and her thumb. Palacio said he had been living with Melendez for 2 and a half years and he had gone to the house for something.