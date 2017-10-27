Robbers make off with over $50K worth of Jewelry

Robbers got away with more than fifty thousand dollars’ worth of jewelry after an armed hold up in Belmopan. It happened yesterday morning at around 10 o’clock. Two armed men, not wearing masks, targeted First Stop Pawn Shop. The reportedly barged into the establishment and held up two female employees. One of the robbers put a gun to one of the employees’ head, demanding that she hand over all the jewelry. Meanwhile, the other culprit instructed the second employee to lie on the ground and put her hand over her head. The thieves made their escape in a vehicle that was waiting for them. Love News has been reliably informed that the getaway vehicle was located and police have recovered some of the jewelry. Two persons have been detained for questioning.