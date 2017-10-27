Taxi Man’s Throat Slit in Dangriga

Police in Dangriga are investigating the murder of a taxi man. Harry Arzu has more details.

Harry Arzu

“Details from our side are sketchy at this time but Dangriga Police processed an area just before mile 1 off the Southern Highway. Opposite a dump site where the body of a Hispanic male person was found near a red Escort taxi car earlier this morning. The body of the male person who was identified as Jose Alferedo Mahil was seen with a cut wound to his neck. An eyewitness that works at this dump site said he went to the said shortly after 7 o’clock this morning to get some oranges when his attention was drawn to the scene where the body was and alerted police. Mahil was born in Orange Walk town according to his devastated common-law-wife. Alberto who operates a mechanic shop and a couple of taxi’s here in town including the one that Mahil was driving, Spoke with love news.”

Alberto

“Well, I haven’t seen him. The same day I gave him the car, that’s the day I see him. That was Wednesday because he pick-up the car. He was to start working Wednesday but he picked up the car on Tuesday evening. I haven’t seen him, I saw him run into town though but I no see him and he still hasn’t gone to pay me anything because he was going to pay me the whole thing weekend. Yesterday I see the car by terminal yesterday when I pass about seven pm. I went to the store to buy stuff and gone home and gone sleep but this morning his wife called for him and told me she hasn’t seen him. I see the car by terminal but I don’t see him. She told me he doesn’t answer the call he doesn’t take anything and when I check what happened. I tried to call him but his number went to voicemail and that’s why another person tell me somebody is dead by six miles by a car or taxi.”

Harry Arzu

“Who did you hear that from?”

Alberto

“Nello, my next taxi driver.”

Harry Arzu

“What did Nelo tell you?”

Alberto

“He told me somebody died by 6 miles, and he drives taxi. Every time when his vehicle has a problem and the vehicle break down. I work on the vehicle and he fixes my one. Then his vehicle comes up and he gives me back my one. But he doesn’t use it but he was selling his car. That’s what he tells me the own car he has it, he sells it and he bought a next one. He was going to use my one and after he will buy another one.”

Harry Arzu

“So this is yours”

Alberto

“Yes”

Harry Arzu

“You’re not sure what happened to him?”

Alberto

“I’m not sure I don’t know. He kept the car for work I don’t know he does it. I don’t know.”

Harry Arzu

“Did he complain of anybody trying to, did he have issues with anybody.”

Alberto

“I never know he had trouble with somebody or something happens, nothing. That’s why I came here to check for him.”

Harry Arzu

“Did you check him?”

Alberto

“No, No didn’t check him yet because I didn’t see the car.”

Harry Arzu

“What did they say happen did they shoot him, did they chop him, did they say, what did they say?”

Alberto

“No, No, No they told me he was dead but they didn’t tell me what.”

Harry Arzu

“So you don’t know how he died”

Alberto

“No, No, No”

Harry

“An attendant at one of the gas stations here in town said that he served Mahil fuel at about 6o clock last night. The motive behind this recent murder is unknown to us at this time.”

Reporting from Dangriga I am Harry Arzu.