Andrews Succumbed to Injuries

28-year-old Cardinal Andrews who was shot in the head on October 25th succumbed to his injury on Sunday at twelve minutes past four o’clock. Andrews was sitting on a blue Toyota Tercel parked in front of his friend’s home on Partridge Street when a lone gunman rode up on a bicycle and fired a single shot in his direction. The bullet penetrated the back of his head and exited through his forehead. We understand that Andrews had an attempt on his life once before, where he was stabbed with an ice- pick in front of Joy Ride. Police have detained two persons, a minor and an adult, as they continue to investigate the matter. No motive has been established at this time.