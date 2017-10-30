Charred Human Remains Found on Coastal Road

The charred remains of a human were found late Saturday afternoon on the Coastal Road, about ten miles from La Democracia Village. The remains were found about thirty feet from the right-hand side of the road when traveling towards La Democracia Village, by a farmer of Gales Point Manatee Village while hunting in the area. Police visited the area on Sunday morning and report that the body may have been set on fire. The remains have been transported to Belize City for further processing. ACP Joseph Myvette, Head of National Crimes Investigation Branch, spoke more about the case at the Police press briefing this morning.

Joseph Myvette

“From the observation of the officers who went out there, it seems that it’s not too much of an old death, it’s not too recent, however not even the sex could have been determined at that point so that is one of the reasons why it will be brought in today.”

Reporter

“Is it being treated as a murder investigation?”

Joseph Myvette

“Well, it’s a death investigation I should say.”

Reporter

“Is there anything that can provide any identification at this point? Any ID?”

Joseph Myvette

“ None was found and what we are doing is that we are looking at all the missing persons in that area and we are also appealing to those in the area if there is any person who was missing who no report was made for and that person is missing to come forward so they can assist us. We are following all leads as well.”

Reporter

“Are there any missing persons’ report and are there any personal effects which may indicate the sex of the individual?”

Joseph Myvette

“None was found.”

Reporter

“No personal effects? Clothing?”

Joseph Myvette

“None was found.”