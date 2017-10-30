Man charged with Kept Firearm without a Gun License

Twenty-four-year-old police constable Carlyle Bol, a resident of Buttonwood Bay, was charged with kept firearm without a gun license when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. Bol pled not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody until January 31, 2018. The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. on October 28. The police reported that they went to Elements Nightclub, located on Newtown Barracks, where they saw Bol, and told him that he would be searched. According to the police, the search resulted in the discovery of one .22 caliber pistol in the pocket of his pants. He was unable to produce a license for the pistol and was therefore arrested and charged. Bol was represented by attorney Leroy Banner.