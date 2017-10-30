Man Remanded to Prison for Wounding Family

Forty-seven-year-old Mark Rhaburn Sr., a construction worker of Windmill Area, Hattieville, was charged with 3 counts of wounding when he appeared today before Magistrate Aretha Ford. Rhaburn pled not guilty to the charges. The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the offence has become prevalent; that the complainants are his common-law wife and her 2 children; and that if granted bail he might interfere with his common-law wife. In response, Rhaburn said he has high blood pressure and a heart problem, that he recently came out of the hospital and it was he who surrendered himself to the police. Nevertheless, Magistrate Ford upheld the objection and she remanded Rhaburn into custody until January 29. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on October 24. Police reported that Rhaburn’s common-law wife, 31-year-old Nikita Smith, was asleep with her 16-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter at their Mayflower Street address when she was attacked by Rhaburn, who struck her on her head with a cement block that rendered her unconscious. Smith’s daughter and son were allegedly stabbed by Rhaburn when they intervened on her behalf.