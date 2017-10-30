Men who robbed First Stop Pawn Shop Arrested & Charged

Three persons have been charged in connection with an armed robbery which occurred last week in Belmopan. They are 22-year-old Henry Sosa, 20-year-old Rhyan Rhaburn, and 21-year-old Shada Davis. Sosa was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of handling stolen goods. Rhaburn was charged with abetment to commit robbery and Davis was charged with one count of handling stolen goods. The incident happened on Thursday, October 26, at First Stop Pawn Shop. Two masked men reportedly barged into the establishment and held up two female employees. The thieves got away with more than fifty thousand dollars worth in jewellery.