Officer Embarasses the Police Department

A video showing a uniformed police officer allegedly intoxicated in public is making its rounds on social media. The video caught the attention of Belmopan’s Commanding Officer, Senior Superintendent of Police, Howell Gillett, who identified the officer as Corporal Glen Arzu. The officer in question is attached to Roaring Creek Police Station. Gillett, who apologized for the incident, says that Corporal Arzu will appear before a tribunal tomorrow morning. The Professional Standards Branch is in charge of the investigation.