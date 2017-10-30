Report Suggests Discrepancies of BDF’s Fund

A report recently conducted by the Belize Defence Force Fund suggests discrepancies. The BDF Fund is money raised by the soldiers through different activities carried out throughout the year. A portion of the findings focuses on Belize Jungle Experience Limited, a company contracted to carry out transportation services back in 2015. According to the report quote, “There is a clear discrepancy with the requisition process in relation to the purchase order dated February 19, 2015, in which the purchase order was generated two days before the invoice was provided and the requisition form was produced on February 10, 2015.” End of quote. The audit claims that the majority shareholder of the Belize Jungle Experience Limited is Charlton Roches who we understand is part of the BDF. According to the report, the German Jungle Training Package cost which was generated at a cost of more than one hundred and fifty thousand dollars was quote, “not with the German Army Headquarters directly but through Belize Jungle Experience Limited, which was controlled by Charlton Roches as majority shareholder….It can be determined that in fact, a higher figure may have liaised between the Germany Army Headquarters and Belize Jungle Experience Limited and the Belize Defence Force gave only a base cost for what they presented in Invoice dated 17, June 2016”. End of quote. Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Defence, Felix Enriquez, told Love News that the matter is being handled.

CEO Felix Enriquez

“There were several items within the audit that raised eyebrows and that we think should not have happened and so we have to deal with it and so we will. There were some discrepancies including the one you mentioned. We have conversed with the Auditor General and the officers that conducted the audit so we are aware of the details and we are making the corrections that we need to make.”

Reporter

“Can you say whether or not anybody will be held responsible or disciplined?”

CEO Felix Enriquez

“Of course, yes we will definitely take any disciplinary measure that we need to take for those that are found responsible and we are also strengthening our internal control measures to ensure that the discrepancies that happen do not recur.”

Reporter

“Shalton Roches is part of the BDF right?”

CEO Felix Enriquez

“I prefer not to mention names if you don’t mind like I said it’s an audit that we are conducting, the Auditor General sent to us, I’m not sure how you got a hold of it. I want to tell you that we are dealing with whoever is supposed to be dealt with and is supposed to discipline and we are making the internal control measures that we are supposed to make.”