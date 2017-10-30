Second Attempt on Swazo’s Life in less than a Month

Police are also investigating the shooting of James Swazo who was shot and injured on Sunday Morning. According to police Swazo, a security guard of the Jane Usher Area was at home when someone called for him. He came out of his house and was shot by a lone gunman who then fled on a bicycle. Swazo sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach and left thigh and is currently listed in stable condition.

Sr. Supt. Marco Vidal – Commander Eastern Division South

“Mr. Swaso has a history but also the ongoing rivalry in the Jane Usher area is what we believe led to this incident. It is not the first time Mr. Swaso has been fired upon as recent as three weeks ago he was targeted as well so we know that this incident is the ongoing rivalry in that area.”