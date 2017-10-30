The Belize Youth Challenge welcomes 47 male cadets

The Belize Youth Challenge (BYC) has evolved from the National Youth Cadet Service Corps (NYCSC) which was established on October 1, 1999. Today, BYC is managed by the Ministry of Human Development, particularly, the staff of the Community Rehabilitation Department, which counsel, mentor and provide life skills to at-risk-youth. This morning, the Belize Youth Challenge (BYC) held its Orientation Ceremony with an intake of 47 male cadets at Mile 21 George Price Highway. It was a joint initiative of the Ministry of Human Development, Social Transformation and Poverty Alleviation and the Ministry of Defence.