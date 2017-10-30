Woman Dies in Hit and Run Accident on the Southern Highway

Twenty-nine-year-old Mellisa Murillo lost her life on Saturday as a result of a road traffic incident. It happened between mile 11 and 12 on the Southern Highway. Police say that Murillo was on a motorcycle along with her husband, Allen Andrews, when they lost control and collided with a white pickup truck. Head of the National Crimes Investigation Branch, ACP Joseph Myvette, says they need your help in identifying the culprit.

The police are looking for a white pickup possibly double wheel at the back. They are following different several leads but are still open to any other information which can assist in the investigation.