Youth activist arrested; claims police brutality

Justin Usher was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly punching a woman police officer. A video shows Usher being arrested while in front of BTL Park in Belize City. According to Usher, he was at a popular establishment where an altercation ensued over his hat. He says that he was physically assaulted by two police officers and denies punching the WPC. Today, the Officer In Charge of the Crimes Investigation Branch, ASP Alejandro Cowo says that he has seen the video.

We understand that Usher was to be charged this morning with aggravated assault but that did not happen. We are told that he has hired the legal services of Attorney Kareem Musa.