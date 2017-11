This morning, the man accused of fatally shooting 42-year-old Andrew “Hard Rock” Bennett appeared before Chief Magistrate Sharon Frazer. David Arnold was given another adjournment by the Chief Magistrate and he is to reappear on December 27. He has been on remand since June and stands accused of killing Bennett on May 24. No motive has been established for Bennett’s murder. Arnold has hired the legal services of Attorney Michelle Trapp.