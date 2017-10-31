Belize and Mexico signed MOU

Today, a Memorandum of Understanding on International Motor Carrier, Passenger and Freight Transportation was signed between the Government of Belize and the Government of the United Mexican States. The Minister of Transport and National Emergency Management, Hon Edmond Castro, signed on behalf of the Government of Belize while the General Director of Federal Motor Carrier General, Licenciado Adolfo Elim Luviano Heredia signed on behalf of Mexico. This took place in the presence of Mexico’s Ambassador to Belize, H. E. Carlos Quesnel Melendez.