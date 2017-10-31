Couple shook up after Home Invasion

Corozal Police are investigation a home invasion in Ranchito Village which took place yesterday between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Two masked men broke into the home of 70-year-old American Retiree Michael McGhee and his wife Janet. According to the couple, the two men bound their hands and feet before stealing an assortment of personal and household items, totaling close to seventeen thousand dollars. They also stole a silver 2003 dodge pick-up valued at twenty-nine thousand eight hundred dollars.