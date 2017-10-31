Man Wanted for Impersonating the Governor General

Police are looking for 23 Elston Elijio, a resident of Dangriga Town accused of creating a false Facebook account of the Governor General of Belize, Sir Colville Young. Investigators say that Elijio is wanted for the crime of ‘forgery’. Police say that he used the email ‘colville_young@yahoo.com’ and pretended to be the Governor General. They believe that Elijio also fabricated a letterhead and stamp which he allegedly used along with a scanned signature to deceive the public for personal gain. Investigators also found out that Elijio reportedly also pretends to be a doctor and calls himself ‘Dr. Elijio’. The office of the Governor-General issued a statement advising Facebook users to deny any friend request sent by the fake profile. Users are also advised to disregard any communication from such pages and email and especially refrain from sharing any personal information with the fake account.