Carl Reneau charged with the Murder of Jaheem Mahler

Twenty-eight-year-old Carl Reneau, charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jaheem Mahler, was committed today for trial in the January session of the Supreme Court after a preliminary inquiry was held in the court of Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. The prosecution tendered 32 statements, 5 reports, a post-mortem examination report, a sudden death report, the copy of a death certificate, 4 chains of custody forms and 16 sets of photographs. Mahler, a student of Gateway Youth Center, was shot and killed on January 18, 2017, on Iguana Street Extension. He was riding his bicycle along with two other youths when he was shot 8 times. Reneau was arrested and charged the following day. This is not Reneau’s first brush with the law. In 2008 he was charged with the attempted murder of Delroy Matura and in 2009 he was accused of the murder of Brian Williams.