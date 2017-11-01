Evarisco Chun Acquitted of Murder

Forty-seven-year-old Evarisco Chun, a farmer of San Antonio, Toledo, charged with murder, was acquitted of the charge today by Justice Denis Hanomansingh in Dangriga Supreme Court. A viore dire was held to determine the admissibility of a caution statement that Chun gave to the police. Chun’s attorney, Leeroy Banner, submitted that Chun was detained for more than 48 hours and during that time nobody checked on him; that he did not give the statement voluntarily; that he was beaten by the police to give the statement; that the statement was taken from him in English, a language he was not comfortable with; and that he was not given the opportunity to speak alone with the Justice of the Peace who witnessed the recording of the statement. Justice Hanomansingh did not allow the statement to be admitted into evidence. Since the Crown had relied on the statement and there was no other evidence, Banner submitted that Chun does not have a case to answer to. Justice Hanomansingh upheld the submission and acquitted Chun. Chun was charged with the murder of Armando Bolon, which occurred on August 11, 2010. Bolon was chopped twice, once in his forehead and once in his abdomen, while he was in a picado road near a farm in San Antonio. The Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Christelle Wilson.