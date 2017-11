Twenty-year-old Joshua Jeremy Gillett has been charged for attempting to allegedly murder James Swazo. Gillett was formally arrested and charged with ‘attempted murder’, ‘dangerous harm’, and Use of Deadly Means of Harm. Swazo was shot on Sunday, October 29 while at his home in the Jane Usher Boulevard area. Police say that the gunman called out Swazo out of his home and shot him twice.