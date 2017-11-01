Minister Questioned on Investigation into Findings

Minister Hulse was also questioned on the investigations that should have been conducted following the conclusion of the audit. When asked, the Minister agreed that Police did not and does not need the report of the Special Senate Select Committee to launch that investigation.

Senator Mark Lizarraga

“And certainly is my opinion at least that the police does not have to wait for the findings of this committee to commence investigations into these matters would you agree?”

Godwin Hulse – Minister of Immigration

“Yes. I agree.”

Senator Mark Lizarraga

“And we have heard from one of the previous directors that they were not focusing on what was happening, they were focusing more on fixing things, you’ve heard that. So nobody was focusing and I hope I’m not being unfair but was somebody focusing on who was doing wrong?”

Godwin Hulse – Minister of Immigration

“Well yes I categorically state that after we discovered this atrocity in which I was convinced at the time that people in the department had a hand, the department as I said under Ms. Marin and the CEO undertook, we put people from the Ministry there to look in depth at some of these files many of which are recorded there. I know that I wrote a letter to the director to consult with the Attorney General a process to nullify some of these and to cancel the certificates and clip the passports and then my understanding was that in fact the department was waiting because this investigation commenced some time shortly thereafter the audit report was waiting for the audit to be completed and then we’ve now moved into an investigation so there is a time delay but I do agree with you categorically that the director of immigration can undertake these, Section 42 I think gives her full powers.”

Senator Mark Lizarraga

“Minister I think she is saying she doesn’t have the resources to do it.”

Godwin Hulse – Minister of Immigration

“I just explained to you that if we were to move some of the people out of the nationality section to free up people the resources would be …..”

Senator Mark Lizarraga

“But I’m saying that those investigations have not been taking place that was my point.”

Godwin Hulse – Minister of Immigration

“Well a lot of the investigation has taken place you have them in front of you that is a done deal I don’t think we have to repeat that, I think all we have to do is focus in on those ones that the Auditor General has said, and I’m sure she has the files, that these were wrong and focus on those. Now you’re talking the others that are a tremendous exercise.”