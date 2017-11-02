BDF Soldiers Deployed to Dominica to Assist in Relief Efforts

The Ministry of Defence issued a statement this morning in which it says that Governor General of Belize, His Excellency Sir Colville Young, has authorized the deployment of Belize Defence Force soldiers to the Commonwealth of Dominica. A Platoon of thirty-five soldiers was deployed to Dominica yesterday as part of the hurricane relief effort after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

During this time the soldiers will work primarily on the construction of roofs and other building repairs. The Platoon is commanded by Captain Miguel Tuyub from the Light Engineers Company, Services and Support Battalion. The soldiers are expected to return by Mid-December 2017.