Belize Participating in FIHAV 2017

Citrus Products Belize Ltd. (CPBL) is participating in the 35th International Fair in Havana, Cuba. CPBL is promoting an extensive product line of citrus concentrates, by-products, value-added products, which commenced on October 30 and is expected to conclude tomorrow. The fair boasts 3,400 exhibitors and 50 chambers of commerce from across the world. Representing CPBL is Marketing and Sales Manager Nikita Usher, Manager for Distribution and for Valley Manufacturing, Jo Anna Rosado and Belize’s Ambassador to Cuba, Annie Burns. The fair offers opportunities to do business with Cuba and also provides a platform for doing business with other international exhibitors and visitors from across Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.