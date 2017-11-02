Corozal Shooting leaves Woman Hospitalized

A shooting incident in Corozal Town has left a woman hospitalized in a critical condition. Police say the shooting occurred on Wednesday sometime after eight o’clock in the morning, and are currently investigating.

ASP Cowo briefed the media on the case.

“Corozal police visited the Corozal Community Hospital where they observed a female by the name of Brenda Johndres suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach and being transported from Corozal to the Orange Walk hospital. Initial information is that she was inside a house on Mahogany Street which is her address along with a male person when a gunshot was heard inside of the house and she received injuries. At present, she is admitted to the KHMH in a critical condition and a male person has been detained the case is under investigation at the moment.”

Police are yet to determine a motive for the shooting.