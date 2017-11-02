Police have one Suspect in Custody for Hit and Run

The Belmopan Branch of the Police Department has played a key role in locating a suspect believed to have been involved in the traffic incident that claimed the life of twenty-nine-year-old Mellisa Murillo on Saturday. The incident happened between miles 11 and 12 on the Southern Highway. Police say that Murillo was on a motorcycle along with her husband, Allen Andrews when they lost control and collided with a white pickup truck. On Monday, Head of the National Crimes Investigation Branch, ACP Joseph Myvette, asked the public for assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle involved. It appears that the public, with the help of Crime Stoppers Belize responded and Belmopan Police was able to locate a suspect. ASP Alejandro Cowo said that the suspect has been arrested and would face a series of charges by the end of the day.

“His name is Julio Chuc, he is a resident of Belmopan City and likewise that we suspect to have been involved in the accident was impounded and inspected yesterday and is presently at the Dangriga police station. The guy will be facing a number of traffic offences and will be taken to the magistrate’s court this afternoon.”