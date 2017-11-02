Ryan Swift died of Poisoning

An autopsy on the body of forty-five-year-old Ryan Swift showed that he died due to poisoning. The autopsy results also indicate that Swift had consumed the toxic substance. As reported earlier this week, Swift was socializing with his brother sixty-one-year-old Steven Swift early Saturday morning at their house located on Central American Boulevard. Ryan Swift suffered a seizure and collapsed. His brother ran out for help but he too collapsed. Ryan died shortly after and Steven remains hospitalized. Police say the brothers were handling some chemicals earlier before they began drinking.