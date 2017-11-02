Vasquez’s attacker Still at Large

Police continue to investigate the death of 82-year-old Ricardo Vasquez. As we reported before, Vasquez was reportedly robbed and savagely beaten on October 14th while at Kent Market, a game room located at the Corner of Water Lane and West Street. Today ASP Cowo said Police are looking at surveillance footage to identify Vasquez’s attacker.

“We have viewed footage from the area but we are still looking for a suspect in regards to that. We are trying to work out with the images of the surveillance footage to try to establish the identity of the person at this moment.”

Reports are that Vasquez went outside Kent Market and that was when he was attacked and robbed of his wallet. His attacker left him on the ground and he was hospitalized at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), where he died five days later.