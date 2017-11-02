Woman Arrested for Abducting Young Girls

A Honduran woman was arrested by Honduran authorities on Wednesday for abducting young girls and bringing them to San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, where they were forced into prostitution at a bar on the island. La Prensa reports that the woman, Denia Suyapa Ochoa, was arrested in San Pedro Sula where she worked in the Ministry of Health. According to authorities in that country, Ochoa was in charge of transporting her victims from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Guatemala and then to Belize. Once in Belize, they were taken to San Pedro Ambergris Caye where they were forced to work as prostitutes and perform other labor. Ochoa was arrested in an operation titled “Tormenta de Fuego” or “Firestorm” in English. She faces charges of trafficking in persons in the form of forced labor and commercial sexual exploitation.