BLPA signs Technical Cooperation Agreement with IDB

The Belize Livestock Producers Association (BLPA) and the Inter- American Development Bank (IDB), signed the Technical Cooperation Agreement for the project entitled “Improving Livestock Sector Productivity And Climate Resilience In Belize”. The project is funded by the Multilateral Investment Fund (MIF), in partnership with the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) and Global Affairs Canada (GAC) through the Eco Micro facility. Eco Micro was established to pilot green finance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), including small farmers, and low-income households in Latin America and the Caribbean. In this context, the project will introduce intensive climate-smart production technologies, and provide tailored credit products to allow access to these technologies, with the overall objective of increasing the productivity of small and medium-sized cattle farmers in Belize and reducing their vulnerability to climate change. The project will be executed by the Belize Livestock Producers Association (BLPA) in partnership with The Agronomic Centre for Tropical Research and Education (CATIE) and La Inmaculada Credit Union (LICU). Beneficiaries include the owners and employees of 250 small and medium-sized cattle farms, 12 Livestock Extension Technicians, 12 tertiary-level Agriculture teachers through training and capacity-building, directly, and a further 600 indirect beneficiary family members. The Project has a total value of US $875,700 of which US $550,500 is from the IDB/MIF and the remaining US $325,200 is counterpart funding from the BLPA and other primary stakeholders. This is the fourteenth Eco Micro project and second in the English-speaking Caribbean.