BNE donates to Punta Gorda Town Council

Belize Natural Energy Charitable Trust made a donation to the Punta Gorda Town Council on Thursday. Paul Mahung reports.

Paul Mahung, Love FM

“Belize Natural Energy Charitable Trust yesterday handed over a compactor garbage truck donated to the Punta Gorda Town Council. During the handing over ceremony at the Punta Gorda Central Park the keys to the vehicle were officially handed over to Mayor Fern Guttierez by guest speaker BNE Trust Government Representative Trustee Walter Garbutt.”

Walter Garbutt, BNE Government Representative

“We are delighted to be able to do this because when you assist in cleaning garbage, in disposing of garbage you touch the lives of every single person in the community. So we are extremely happy and grateful to the BNE Charitable Trust and the people of Punta Gorda Town.”

Paul Mahung, Love FM

“Another main speaker was Punta Gorda Mayor Fern Gutierrez.”

Fern Gutierrez, Mayor of Punta Gorda

“Our compactor truck aids in the process of decreasing the cost of collecting garbage but also improving the services we provide to all municipal residents. It allows us to overall improve the beauty and sanitation in the environment as it relates to our municipality. The fleet of compactor trucks will go hand in hand as we prepare to work on a project that will be looking at sanitation in the entire southern corridor. I want to encourage residents to put their garbage in the proper places to ensure that we take ownership of the mess that we create in the municipality and last but not least that we be a part of the ongoing education program that the council is preparing to enroll. We want to ensure that the school children and the community know that our garbage is our business and in PG Town we want to improve the general environment as it relates to keeping our area clean. Again Belize Natural Energy Charitable Trust thank you.”

Paul Mahung, Love FM: The event concluded with cultural entertainment.