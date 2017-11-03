Choc charged for causing the death of Mellisa Murillo

Julio Choc, the man believed to be involved in the traffic incident that claimed the life of twenty-nine-year-old Mellisa Murillo last Saturday has been slapped with six charges. The thirty-five-year-old has been formally charged with causing death by careless conduct, Manslaughter by negligence, failure to stop and render aid, driving without due care and attention, negligent grievous harm and failure to report an accident. He was arraigned today in Dangriga without an attorney. Choc was remanded to prison until December 6th. The incident happened between miles 11 and 12 on the Southern Highway. Murillo and her husband Allen Andrews were on a motorcycle on Saturday, October 28 when collided with a white pickup truck. With the help of the community through Crime Stoppers, Belize Belmopan Police was able to locate the suspect in Belmopan. Julian Choc is a naturalized Belizean originally from Guatemala residing in Belmopan.