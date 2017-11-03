Early Morning Accident leaves two Men in a Critical Condition

Two men are hospitalized in critical condition following an early morning traffic incident at mile eight on the Philip Goldson Highway. According to police, thirty-six-year-old Con Murphy was driving the Ford Everest SUV heading towards Ladyville and, upon reaching mile eight, collided head on to a Toyota pickup that was transporting watermelons and vegetables. The driver of the Toyota is identified as Ricardo Jacob of Orange Walk Town. He and his passenger, nineteen-year-old Luis Jacob were trapped in the pickup. They were freed by personnel of the Belize Fire Service and transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital with several injuries. They are listed in critical condition. The Toyota pickup was extensively damaged. The Everest SUV was damaged on the driver’s side. Murphy has been served with a notice of intended prosecution.