Henry Harris to Stand Trial for Murder

Twenty-three year Henry Harris, aka “Alkaline”, charged with murder and attempted murder, was committed today By Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford to stand trial in the January session of the Supreme Court. Harris is charged with the murder of 44-year-old Clinton “Hog” Fraser and the attempted murder of his brother, Michael Fraser. He is also charged with grievous harm and use of deadly means of harm. The incident occurred on January 22, 2017, at Conch Shell Bay Fishmarket. According to reports, two men accosted the brothers and fired several shots in their direction. Clinton was shot in his back while Michael was shot in his leg. The prosecution intends to call 13 witnesses. Among the items that were submitted were 38 sets of photographs. Harris said that he was unfairly charged because he was not given an identification parade. He says that a witness unexpectedly appeared and pointed him out as one of the persons who fired the shots. Harris alleges that the police had shown the person his photograph. He was asked by Senior Magistrate Ford if he has an alibi witness or witnesses he wishes to call in his defense and he said, no. She told him he has until 7 days from today’s date to submit his witnesses. Harris was not represented by an attorney.