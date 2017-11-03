Martinez to Stand Trial for Unlawful Sexual Intercourse

Twenty-one year old Victor Martinez, a resident of Ladyville charged with unlawful sexual intercourse, was committed today by Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford to stand trial in the January session of the Supreme Court. The prosecution intends to call 7 witnesses. The items that were submitted by the prosecution included 3 sets of photographs, a medico-legal form, and a consent form. Martinez was asked by Senior Magistrate Ford if he has any alibi witnesses he intends to call in his defense and he said, no. She told he has until 7 days from today’s date to submit the names of any witness he wishes to call. Martinez was not represented by an attorney.