Police Destroy Marijuana Plantation

Updated: November 3, 2017

Orange Walk Special Branch, Quick Response Team, other specialized teams and officers conducted a joint operation today.  As a result, they discovered a marijuana plantation located approximately six miles North West of Paraiso Village in the Corozal District. The plantation had one-thousand-four-hundred and thirty mature trees measuring between one to six feet in height.  In addition, two-hundred-twenty mature harvested trees were discovered under a hut.  No one was in the area when the drugs were found therefore there were no arrests in this incident.  The plants, however, were uprooted and destroyed by fire this morning.

