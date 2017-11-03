Police Destroy Marijuana Plantation

Orange Walk Special Branch, Quick Response Team, other specialized teams and officers conducted a joint operation today. As a result, they discovered a marijuana plantation located approximately six miles North West of Paraiso Village in the Corozal District. The plantation had one-thousand-four-hundred and thirty mature trees measuring between one to six feet in height. In addition, two-hundred-twenty mature harvested trees were discovered under a hut. No one was in the area when the drugs were found therefore there were no arrests in this incident. The plants, however, were uprooted and destroyed by fire this morning.