Police quick Response led to arrest of Perpetrator

In Belize City, gunshots rang out before eight o’clock this morning on Kut Avenue. Police were alerted and a quick response led them to the arrest of 24-year-old Reese Fitzgibbon, a resident of Supal Street. Police report that Fitzgibbon was armed with a nine-millimeter pistol and five nine millimeter rounds of ammunition. He was detained pending charges. No one was reported injured in the shooting. A video of the arrest was caught on camera and it shows Fitzgibbon on the side of the street with the firearm near him.