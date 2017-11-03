Selvin Waight charged with Robbery

Eighteen-year-old Selvin Waight, an unemployed person of Gibnut Street, was charged with robbery when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. Waight pled not guilty to the charge. The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the offence has become prevalent; that the crime rate has increased dramatically; that the offence was committed against a foreigner; and that the prosecution has a strong case because the accuse was immediately identified by the complainant. In response, Waight said that he is innocent and that the robbers are two persons, one dressed in a red shirt and the other in a blue shirt. He3 said he was passing by Constitution Park when he saw the foreigner being robbed and he was erroneously pointed out to the police as the culprit. Senior Magistrate Ford did not uphold the objection. She granted Waight bail in the sum of $4,000 plus one surety or two sureties of $2,000 each. Waight’s next court date is December 18. The incident occurred on November 1. The complainant, Tourist Patrick Zeimer, reported to the police that he was walking by Constitution Park when he was accused by two men who robbed him of his I-phone, valued at $1,000, US currency.