Several Schools competed for the National Championship

The National Primary School Basketball Championship games got underway this morning at the St. John’s College gymnasium. This year’s participants from Belize City are St. Joseph R.C and St. Martin de Porres; from Orange Walk Town: La Immaculada R.C. and San Francisco R.C.; from Corozal Town St. Francis Xavier and Corozal Methodist; from the Cayo District: Santa Elena Primary and Faith Nazarene; from Stann Creek District: Holy Family, both male and female teams; and from Toledo District: Forest Home Methodist, both male and female teams. Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Sports, Patrick Faber, was on hand for the opening of the basketball games to encourage the young athletes. Faber shared the importance of having children being involved in sports.

Patrick Faber – Minister of Sports

“Their self-esteem you know; we have invested in making sure for instance that all the teams have jerseys. You can see the glee in their faces, they’re proudly representing their districts; are representing their schools; representing the young people of this country. I hope the message that can be sent from this is that there are positive activities that our young people can engage in so that they are distracted from getting into all other activities of course that can be harmful to the nation so we are very, very happy to host this event.”

Director of the Sports Council, Ian Jones, spoke to Love News about today’s activities.

Ian Jones – Director of the Sports Council

“We have a male and a female representative from each district. Since the beginning of September, we’ve been having districts tournaments from north to south and the champions in both male and female categories then come here today for the nationals. So it’s twelve teams total and it’s about one hundred and forty-four kids total. For the entire tournament, it was over four hundred kids that participated countrywide in the basketball tournament. Nationals is the best of the best because I think they have played an average of four or five games each in their respective zones then they play the district champions so they really had to be the best to be here today. We do have some teams that were champions last year that we see them here again today and so we are expecting that the competition has raised a little since last year.”

Reporter

“Who was the champion last year?”

Ian Jones – Director of the Sports Council

“Last year it was Stann Creek for the males and Belize City for the females.”