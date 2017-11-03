West Jet to increase “Canada Belize Bilateral Merchandise Trade”

West Jet inaugurated its second direct flight from Canada today. The Canadian Low-cost airline inaugurated its first flight to Belize in 2016 from Toronto. The new flight now comes from Calgary and touched down this afternoon at the Philip Goldson International Airport at fifteen minutes past three o’clock. Honorary Consul of Canada to Belize Lynn Young and Minister of Tourism Manuel Heredia Junior addressed a gathering in a small inaugural ceremony at the airport.

“Canada Belize bilateral merchandise trade totaled 13.08 million dollars in 2016. We want to see that grow and these flights from West Jet we think will help in that direction. I think you should also recognize with all this happening that this is happening during Canada’s one hundred and fiftieth anniversary of Confederation. It is a very important year for Canada and West Jet and then I understand that Air Canada will be coming soon too so this is all happening on the one hundred and fiftieth anniversary of Canada’s Confederation and we are glad to see that.”

Director of Tourism Karen Bevans says direct flights have a positive impact on tourism. She adds that the Canadian market was not as large as it is now. The figures stood at six percent in 2016 and up to September this year, Belize saw a 14 percent growth in the Canadian market on that. With the addition of new flights, they expect the market to keep growing.

Karen Bevans – Director of Tourism

“Belize market none the less is an exceptional market so that is why you see that as we are more known in the world more people will be coming to Belize. I believe also you heard that in December we have Air Canada also coming over here and we are looking forward also in negotiating for more than four years with Jet Blue and we are hoping that in 2018 you will see yet another additional flight coming to Belize; but it is a matter of working relationship, courting the airlines and making sure that we can showcase Belize at the best of the best.”

West Jet is currently the second-largest Canadian air carrier operating an average of 720 daily flights to 175 destinations in 21 countries. It currently has 105 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe.