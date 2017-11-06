Body of a Student discovered on Benque Road

The body of an eighteen-year-old boy who was found between miles 25 and 26 on the Benque Road. In a press brief today, Assistance Superintendent of Police Alejandro Cowo gave preliminary information surrounding that murder.

“In reference to the murder in Pugas Farm located in the Benque Viejo area police visited the location this morning where they observed a male person with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. The person’s identity was confirmed to be that of Oscar Obando an 18-year-old student of Old Bank Street Benque Viejo. The area where the incident took place is between the Guatemalan and Belizean border between mile 25 and 26 on the Benque Road. I cannot tell if the motive is robbery but we found the person’s belongings with him so we are trying to see what else we can get from the scene and the relative as to what may have happened there.”

ASP Cowo says officers found a passport and other belongings on Obando when they processed the scene.