Diabetes Association Dangriga observes Diabetes Week

Diabetes week is being observed in Dangriga as explained by Harry Arzu.

Harry Arzu, Love FM

“Diabetes is described as a group of metabolic diseases in which the person has high blood glucose either because insulin production is inadequate or because the body cells do not respond properly to insulin or both. A number of people in this district and by extension the country of Belize is suffering from this disease up the point where some have to have their legs amputated. In observance of diabetes week, the Diabetes Association here is doing foot care today at the Dangriga Poly Clinic as part of the week’s calendar of events. Normal Flores is the president of the association.”

Reporter

“How many are affected by diabetes here in Dangriga itself?”

Norma Flores, Diabetes Association Dangriga

“I can tell you almost the whole town.”

Reporter

“So that means quite a number.”

Norma Flores, Diabetes Association Dangriga

“Quite a number of them and then some are walking without a diagnosis. Whenever you see them it’s because things have gone too far, when they come to the hospital especially men who are in denial.”

Reporter

“Why do you think that is?”

Norma Flores, Diabetes Association Dangriga

“Because when you tell them about diabetes and you tell them what will happen if they don’t take care of their diabetes and that they will go incontinent they don’t like that so maybe you would see them go to the meetings and start coming to the clinics. Diabetes can destroy all your organs from head to toe. That will eventually happen to everybody who does not take care of themselves with diabetes.”