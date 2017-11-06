Fitzgibbon charged with Kept Firearm & Ammunition without a Gun License

Twenty-four-year-old Reese Fitzgibbon, a resident of Supal Street, was charged with kept firearm and ammunition without a gun license when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. Fitzgibbon pled not guilty to the charges. He was remanded in custody until February 7. The incident occurred around 8:10 a.m. on Friday, November 3. The police reported that they were in the area of Kut Avenue on motorcycle patrol when they heard shots being fired. The police said that when they responded, they saw two men running from behind a house and one of them had a black object resembling a firearm in his hand. They said they apprehended the man with the object in his hand and they made him lie face down on the pavement. They reported that when they retrieved the object and examined it they found that it was a Smith and Wesson 9 millimeter pistol with 5 rounds of ammunition in its magazine. Fitzgibbon was unable to produce a license for the firearm. As a result, he was arrested and charged.